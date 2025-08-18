Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Stock Position Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,974,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316,144 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.28% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $1,584,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,580,000 after buying an additional 13,959 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $16,651,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 590.9% during the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 67,221 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of BMY stock opened at $48.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.39. The stock has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.36. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.