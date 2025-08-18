Intuit Inc. $INTU Stock Holdings Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,290,058 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 80,955 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,020,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,330,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,780,536,000 after acquiring an additional 294,993 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 7.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,444,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,114,950,000 after acquiring an additional 252,265 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,890,282,000 after acquiring an additional 36,513 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,072,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,930,765,000 after purchasing an additional 771,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Intuit by 69,701.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,825,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,348,790,000 after buying an additional 2,821,534 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Up 0.9%

INTU opened at $716.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $199.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $763.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $672.00. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $813.70.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 price target on Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. HSBC raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $789.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CLSA started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $809.86.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.25, for a total transaction of $19,293,708.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,291. This represents a 52.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 16,700 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.16, for a total value of $12,176,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,325.16. This represents a 41.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

