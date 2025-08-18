RWA Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in KLA Corporation $KLAC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 106.5% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in KLA by 107.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 3.0% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 8.3% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,784,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $874.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $902.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $781.30. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $551.33 and a fifty-two week high of $959.26. The firm has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.85. KLA had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 112.41%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.01%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $922.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $890.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KLAC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 8,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total transaction of $7,354,210.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,488,132.72. This represents a 41.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,908 shares of company stock valued at $18,038,659 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.