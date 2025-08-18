Northern Trust Corp Has $5.13 Billion Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,943,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,645 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.8% of Northern Trust Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,131,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.6% in the first quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 91,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. FCG Investment Co grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 56.3% in the first quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 30.2% in the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $176.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.43. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $177.27.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. UBS Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

