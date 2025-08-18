Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,252 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axis Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.26.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.8%

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $106.54 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

