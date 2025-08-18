CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Acquired by Alpha Family Trust

Alpha Family Trust raised its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 84.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CocaCola by 360.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola by 148.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Price Performance

CocaCola stock opened at $69.92 on Monday. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.44.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

