4,172 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Acquired by GSG Advisors LLC

GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.50. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

