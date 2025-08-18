RW Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in AT&T Inc. $T

RW Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,984 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $1,072,128,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 17.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,177,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,665,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881,578 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of AT&T by 30,527.5% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,959,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $28.89 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $29.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.23. The stock has a market cap of $206.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

