Lincoln Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Lincoln Capital LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,865 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.2% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD stock opened at $308.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $220.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $274.70 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $298.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.17.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,400. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,280 shares of company stock worth $2,215,178 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Loop Capital cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.87.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

