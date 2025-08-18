Fidato Wealth LLC Has $7.75 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Fidato Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.9% of Fidato Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fidato Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 269,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 173,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,210,000 after buying an additional 71,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 360,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,369,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of IVV stock opened at $646.67 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $649.31. The firm has a market cap of $651.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $624.42 and a 200-day moving average of $591.31.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

