Lincoln Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,518 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. American Express comprises 1.0% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $2,642,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,025,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,849,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,445 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 693,036 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $186,461,000 after purchasing an additional 44,852 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 10.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $305.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $329.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $307.22 and its 200 day moving average is $289.97.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research set a $277.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.05.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $1,709,235.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,312,049.47. The trade was a 21.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 16,998 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $5,011,520.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,764.83. The trade was a 65.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,219 shares of company stock valued at $40,555,901 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

