Financial Advisors Network Inc. Sells 639 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 268.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,627.7% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 80,853 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 343.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average of $26.86.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

