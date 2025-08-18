Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Bought by Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises about 1.3% of Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 538.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $118.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.50. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.89 and a 12-month high of $121.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total value of $277,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 162,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,054,588.30. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 605,725 shares in the company, valued at $69,016,306.50. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,734,625. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

