Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 177 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.8% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 20.4% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of BLK opened at $1,135.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.42. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $773.74 and a 1-year high of $1,171.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,071.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $988.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,828 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.28, for a total transaction of $16,641,167.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 263,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,002,472.28. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total transaction of $20,301,321.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,205 shares in the company, valued at $21,617,148. This trade represents a 48.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,214.00 to $1,224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,093.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,151.21.

View Our Latest Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.