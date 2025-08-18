Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC reduced its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up 1.5% of Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $177.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $420.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 590.59, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.03 and a 200-day moving average of $119.75. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 39,825 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total transaction of $5,016,755.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,271,540.26. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $111,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 62,887 shares in the company, valued at $8,779,654.07. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,515,632 shares of company stock valued at $196,472,623 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush set a $200.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.61.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

