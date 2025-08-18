Qtron Investments LLC Sells 1,423 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,380 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.7% of Qtron Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $304.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.81. The company has a market cap of $275.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $179,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,390. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 17th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $366.52.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

