Allen Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Allen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.6% of Allen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Allen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,165,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,257,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,976 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,325,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943,397 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 39,402,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,045,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,740 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,296,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,709,000 after purchasing an additional 838,198 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Pfizer by 7.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,239,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.2%

PFE opened at $25.16 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.49%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.