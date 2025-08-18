Qtron Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 152.0% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $428.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $484.00 target price (down from $555.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.81.

In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at $43,333,678.80. This represents a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health stock opened at $308.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.51 and a 200-day moving average of $381.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 29.11%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

