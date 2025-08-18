Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28,016 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Accenture worth $136,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2,087.4% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. United Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $758,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 62.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho set a $348.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.21.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $247.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $154.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $236.67 and a 1 year high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,582.22. This represents a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,002.66. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

