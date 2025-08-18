Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,547 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.1% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 856.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,053,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,957,928 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,861,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,730,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,456,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $670,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,046,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic dropped their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.2%

PFE opened at $25.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $30.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

