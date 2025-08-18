Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace makes up 2.5% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,078.6% during the 1st quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

Shares of GE opened at $267.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $283.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.44. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $281.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

