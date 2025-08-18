Northern Trust Corp Has $1.45 Billion Stake in Citigroup Inc. $C

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,427,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,013 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,450,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.9% during the first quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Cowen started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.54.

C opened at $93.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.81. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $96.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.45%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

