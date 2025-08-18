RWA Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 68,510 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 344.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,510 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 68.6% during the first quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 214,700.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,225,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12,965.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 59,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 59,251 shares during the period. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $136.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.96 and a 200-day moving average of $129.96. The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $137.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

