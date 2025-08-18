Northern Trust Corp Buys 5,619 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,578,956 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,331,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $90.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.80 and a 200 day moving average of $93.99. Starbucks Corporation has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $117.46.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.65.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

