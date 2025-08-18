Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,656 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,997 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 41,719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 2.4% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 27,203 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. FCG Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 38,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.1% in the first quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 13,542 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.29.

Walmart Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of WMT stock opened at $99.96 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.52 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $797.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.60 and a 200-day moving average of $95.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total transaction of $216,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 628,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,851,623.92. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $2,815,113.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,451,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,896,799.42. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,334 shares of company stock worth $13,526,350 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

