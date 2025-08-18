Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Sells 1,029 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,892 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,323,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,390,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,343 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,373,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,850,167,000 after purchasing an additional 512,860 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,468,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,028,968,000 after purchasing an additional 909,386 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $2,730,414,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $106.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $454.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.25 and a 200 day moving average of $108.88. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.26.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

