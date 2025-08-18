Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Purchases 8,132 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,798 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.2% of Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.9% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.0% during the first quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.31.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $330.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 191.08, a P/E/G ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.33. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.59 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 599,724 shares of company stock valued at $213,126,501 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

