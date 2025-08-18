Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 341.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Citigroup dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:COP opened at $95.39 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $116.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

