Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Purchases 3,625 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,115.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $180.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.80. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $141.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

