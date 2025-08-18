Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 32,608 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,608 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $76,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Objectivity Squared LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 16,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.79, for a total value of $122,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,137.64. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.23, for a total value of $6,377,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,494,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,572,657.16. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,819 shares of company stock valued at $49,796,547. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.19.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $204.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

