Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Acquires 1,431 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axis Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Ascent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $106.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.26.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

