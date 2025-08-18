Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,701 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,303 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,039,196,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Salesforce by 926.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,256,211 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,422,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,521 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 30,456.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,801,588 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,020,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,147 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Salesforce by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,224,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,752,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,667 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,744.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $488,486,000 after buying an additional 1,721,550 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.64, for a total value of $527,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,931,019.44. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,532 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,694. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $242.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.48 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Stephens reduced their price target on Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson raised Salesforce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $404.00 price target on Salesforce and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

