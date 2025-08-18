Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Stake Increased by Fairscale Capital LLC

Fairscale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3,277.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.89.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $231.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $247.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.31. The company has a market cap of $114.95 billion, a PE ratio of 63.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

