Financial Advisors Network Inc. Acquires 7,601 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $89.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.50.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

