SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Sold by Giverny Capital Inc.

Giverny Capital Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 14,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 213,277 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 367,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,981,000 after buying an additional 20,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $4,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.1%

GLD stock opened at $307.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $228.26 and a 12 month high of $317.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $308.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.62.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

