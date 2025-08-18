Top Social Media Stocks To Watch Today – August 15th

Shopify, Bullish, Vertiv, HubSpot, GoDaddy, Mondelez International, and Expedia Group are the seven Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary businesses involve operating social networking platforms (for example, Meta Platforms, Snap, Pinterest or Twitter). Their market value and investor interest are closely tied to user growth, engagement metrics and digital advertising revenue. Traders and analysts often track these stocks to gauge broader trends in online behavior, ad spending and data-driven marketing. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $3.04 on Friday, hitting $141.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,235,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,453,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. Shopify has a 1 year low of $65.86 and a 1 year high of $156.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.92 and a 200-day moving average of $108.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Bullish (BLSH)

Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology.

Shares of BLSH traded down $5.44 on Friday, reaching $69.19. 7,462,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,684,574. Bullish has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $118.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLSH

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of VRT traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $132.11. 2,726,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,294,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 63.21, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.01. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $155.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Shares of HUBS traded up $9.86 on Friday, reaching $439.76. 500,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,117. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $534.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $604.77. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $418.34 and a 52-week high of $881.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1,913.39, a PEG ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

GoDaddy (GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

NYSE:GDDY traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.04. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $132.51 and a 12-month high of $216.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GDDY

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,620,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,015,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.53. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The stock has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.76. The stock had a trading volume of 732,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.54. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $126.46 and a 12-month high of $213.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Read More