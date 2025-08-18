Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $149.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.63 and a 200-day moving average of $144.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $106.54 and a one year high of $168.44.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $60.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.20.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

