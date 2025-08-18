2,600 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Purchased by Corient IA LLC

Corient IA LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3,214.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,378,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $578,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246,564 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,648,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,069,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,154 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $295,270,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 55.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,513,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $464,526,000 after buying an additional 1,259,718 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,112,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,087,000 after buying an additional 1,030,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Arete cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price objective on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Arete Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.38.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA opened at $121.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.59. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $148.43.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

