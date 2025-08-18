American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,255 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,209 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $327.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.05.

American Express Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $305.36 on Monday. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $329.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $307.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $212.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total value of $1,709,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,312,049.47. This represents a 21.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total transaction of $18,360,145.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,527.47. The trade was a 87.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,219 shares of company stock worth $40,555,901. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.