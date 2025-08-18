Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.00.

Caterpillar Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE:CAT opened at $407.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $399.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.78. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $441.15. The company has a market capitalization of $190.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,586.40. This represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

