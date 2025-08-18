Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,038,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 203,668 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.22% of Walt Disney worth $2,175,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $326,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,491,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 395,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,026,000 after acquiring an additional 246,000 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $115.36 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

