RWA Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $17,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $556.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $529.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $579.05. The firm has a market cap of $169.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Argus upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.69.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

