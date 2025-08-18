Fiserv, Inc. $FI Position Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,215,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.12% of Fiserv worth $1,372,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Fiserv by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $136.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.22 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.22. The firm has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $237.00 target price on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $175.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FI

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.