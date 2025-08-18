S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,254,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,380 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,653,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Stock Down 1.4%
SPGI opened at $556.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $169.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $529.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $512.46. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $579.05.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.69.
View Our Latest Report on S&P Global
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Silver Prices Up, But Endeavour’s Profit Still Elusive
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Cocoa Futures Send Hershey Stock Lower, Dip Opportunity?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Smart Money Piles Into GRID ETF on Trillion-Dollar Power Upgrade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.