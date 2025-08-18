Northern Trust Corp Has $1.69 Billion Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,903,736 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 82,090 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.24% of TJX Companies worth $1,693,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 736,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $88,992,000 after purchasing an additional 67,853 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 167,169 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $20,196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,891,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $349,284,000 after purchasing an additional 144,113 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 387,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $132.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $135.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

