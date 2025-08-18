Brooklyn Investment Group Acquires 1,111 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 313.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,593,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,361,000 after buying an additional 16,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 222,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,030,000 after buying an additional 51,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $194.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $176.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.16 and its 200-day moving average is $185.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

