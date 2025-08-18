Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP grew its holdings in Booking by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 3.7% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 1.6% in the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total value of $5,769,035.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,633 shares in the company, valued at $151,674,935. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,039 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,769 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,454.29 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,592.28 and a one year high of $5,839.41. The company has a market cap of $176.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5,558.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5,126.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $41.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Booking from $5,411.00 to $5,418.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,781.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Booking

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.