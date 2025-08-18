Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $41.21 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,175 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $41,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.94.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $154.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.24. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $149.91 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.82%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.