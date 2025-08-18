Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 47 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,618 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 16,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.13, for a total transaction of $11,662,373.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,047.61. The trade was a 98.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 34,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.84, for a total value of $26,118,876.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,767 shares in the company, valued at $31,017,164.28. This trade represents a 45.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,800 shares of company stock valued at $209,725,054. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $825.00 target price (up from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $750.00 target price on Intuit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 price objective on Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $809.86.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $716.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $763.75 and a 200 day moving average of $672.00. The company has a market capitalization of $199.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

