Lee Financial Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Lee Financial Co cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,138 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,183 shares of company stock worth $86,521,198 in the last ninety days. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.04.

Oracle Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $248.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $697.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.59. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $260.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

